SECAUCUS, N.J. (PIX11) — Nearly two million New Jersey households will receive hundreds of dollars in property tax rebates, if Gov. Phil Murphy’s newly proposed budget gets passed by the state legislature. The tax rebate measure has its critics, though, and some of them are the very people who would receive the money.

Murphy unveiled his budget proposal at an appearance that felt much more like a State of the State Address, rather than a budget announcement. It was the first time that the full legislature had gathered with the governor in two years. State senators and assembly members joined senior administrative staff, former governors, and other dignitaries for the mid-afternoon announcement.

Even though it was at the State House in Trenton, the governor tried to make his speech about economics at the houses of constituents statewide.

“One thing we here in Trenton can do is take some of the sting out of those tax bills,” Murphy said to a packed assembly chamber.

He proceeded to spell out his 2023 fiscal year proposal, the centerpiece of which is a program he titled ANCHOR. It’s actually an acronym that stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters.

For New Jersey homeowners who make up to $250,000 a year, it would provide a property tax rebate of $700 on average. For renters making up to $100,000 annually, the rebate would be up to $250.

Murphy said that he intends to build up the rebates over the next two years.

“When that day comes,” he said, “we will be providing direct property tax relief for homeowners, that will average more than $1,150 per household.”

Among the 1.8 million New Jersey households that would receive the funds, is Ann Cola’s. Frankly, she said, she’s not impressed.

“A rebate is good today,” she said, “We’re gonna [have to] pay back tomorrow.”

Most people who spoke with PIX11 News said that they welcome getting the rebate money if it gets approved by the legislature. Still, though, they were skeptical about it, overall.

“When you’re getting killed [financially], any relief is good,” said Wayne resident Troy Morano.

“Is it good? Yes. Is it good enough? No. Is it a long term cure? No. Are our taxes too high? Yes.”

High taxes was a theme among people who PIX11 News encountered. New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country, and people said they need relief from the combination of municipal, county, and state taxes.

“I definitely believe taxes should be lower,” Calvin Hawkins, Jr., from Jersey City, said. “Less taxes is always better than more taxes.”

Cathy Domitrowsky, another New Jersey resident, agreed.

“Property taxes are too high,” she said.

Residents weren’t the only ones saying so. Political analyst and former New Jersey legislator John Wisniewski was critical of more than one aspect of the way the rebate is being made.

“Does New Jersey have the ability to raise that kind of money?” he asked. “And is it smart to be raising that kind of money through the income tax part of the property tax bill, when really what we need to be doing is finding a way to lower the property tax bill?”

The governor’s budget proposal will head to the legislature, which is controlled by his party, the Democrats. However, the GOP is on the rise in the Garden State. It picked up more than a half dozen seats in the legislature in the last election, and may force more revisions to Murphy’s budget proposal than he’d like.