Gov. Murphy to visit FEMA vaccination site in Orange Friday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attends the opening of the Morris County, vaccination site, in Rockaway, NJ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Gov. Phil Murphy toured what’s being called a vaccine megasite at a former Sears store in Morris County on Friday where health officials hope to vaccinate more than 2,000 people per day in coming weeks and months. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will visit a FEMA-supported vaccination site Friday.

The top two executives in the Garden State will be at St. Matthew AME Church in Orange beginning at 11:45 a.m. to observe congregants and community members getting vaccinated.

The governor and lieutenant governor will be joined by Reverend Melvin Wilson and local officials.

As of Thursday, 3,224,470 vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with 2,093,823 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine and 1,129,923 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans, according to Murphy.

