Gov. Murphy to visit FEMA vaccination site in Orange Friday

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will visit a FEMA-supported vaccination site Friday.
The top two executives in the Garden State will be at St. Matthew AME Church in Orange beginning at 11:45 a.m. to observe congregants and community members getting vaccinated.
The governor and lieutenant governor will be joined by Reverend Melvin Wilson and local officials.
As of Thursday, 3,224,470 vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with 2,093,823 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine and 1,129,923 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans, according to Murphy.