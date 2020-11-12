Gov. Murphy says he’s ‘unequivocally’ running for a 2nd term

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will try to accomplish what no Democratic governor has done since 1977.

He’ll try to win a second term as governor of the Garden State in November of 2021.

“I filed papers in early October to run for a second term, I’m all New Jersey, all the time,” he said. “Unequivocally, I am running for a second term.”

Murphy defeated Kim Guadagno by 14 points in 2017.

The governor was asked by a reporter what his plans for a second term were at his coronavirus press briefing Thursday after filing re-election papers in October.

Murphy mentioned the challenges behind launching a state bank, which he ran on in 2017.

While no Democrat has won re-election to the gubernatorial mansion since Brendan Byrne in 1977, Murphy presides over a state that broke overwhelmingly Democratic in 2020. Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker carried the state by 16 points (as a vote count totals from the AP Thursday) on Election Day and New Jersey is on pace to send 10 Democrats and two Republicans to the House of Representatives.

Former State Assemblyman Jack Cittarelli and businessman Hirsh Singh — both of whom lost to Guadagano in the 2017 Republican Primary — are the only two Republicans to mount a challenge to Murphy so far.