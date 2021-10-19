‘God rest the man’s soul’: Neighbors shocked after 81-year-old found dead in NJ home

Police on the scene in Elmwood Park, New Jersey after a man barricaded himself in a home where police later found another person dead, officials said on Oct. 19, 2021. (Credit: PIX11)

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Neighbors in a normally quiet suburban New Jersey town were left shocked and shaken on Tuesday after an incident involving an individual who barricaded himself in a home.

Police swarmed the area around Beechwood Avenue in Elmwood Park around 9:30 a.m. after someone called 911, according to the Bergen County prosecutor’s office.

Neighbor Quran Farrar said the police presence was a stark change for the normally quiet town located about a half-hour west of Manhattan.

“I thought that a tree had fallen or something like that. They’ve got the street blocked off,” Farrar told PIX11 News.

Unfortunately, the situation appeared to be far more sinister. 

After the SWAT team and police arrived in force, the individual surrendered around 10:20 a.m. When officers went inside, they discovered the body of 81-year-old Ronald Vicari.

Neighbors said Vicari served on some community planning boards.

Police told PIX11 News they’re questioning a younger resident of the home, who neighbors said is Vicari’s grandson.

Resident Darlene Westervelt was stunned by the news.

“This is totally — I’ve lived here my whole life, more than 60 years, and never, ever has something like this happened,” she said. “God rest the man’s soul, you know? I feel very bad for his family, and everything going on.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

