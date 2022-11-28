EDISON, NJ (PIX11) — Get ready to start your engine.

An indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the largest in the world, is set to open in New Jersey before the end of the year. The facility is 131,000 square feet, with 80,000 square feet dedicated to a multi-level go-kart track, according to Supercharged Entertainment.

The grand opening is set for December, according to the Supercharged Entertainment Facebook page. There will be two tracks.

Track 1 will be 1,614 feet long with a maximum width of 26 feet, according to the facility’s website. There are five left turns and eight right turns. Track 2 will be 1,781 feet long with a maximum width of 26 feet. It will feature eight left turns and four right turns.

There are also two driving speeds: pro, which is designed for “experienced drivers ages 15 and older,” and semi-pro, which is designed for “inexperienced drivers and anyone under the age of 15 that meet the height requirement.”

A single race costs $29. There are also three race and five race bundles.

In addition to the tracks at the Edison facility, there will be a gaming arcade, axe throwing, bumper cars and a drop and twist tower.