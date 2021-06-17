Reports of glider down in water off Long Beach Island on NJ shore are unfounded: sheriff

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — After rescue efforts launched amid reports a glider went down off Long Beach Island along the Jersey Shore, officials determined the reports of the downed glider were unfounded.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office said they got a report around 11:30 a.m. Thursday of the aircraft into the water about a mile off the South New Jersey Shore. Around 1:20 p.m., they’d determined the reports were unfounded.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Mid-Atlantic branch tweeted around 12:30 p.m. they had received a report of the plane crash.

#BREAKING We have received a report of a plane crash off Long Beach Island, NJ. Coast Guard has diverted a helo from Air Station Atlantic City and crews from Station Atlantic City and Station Barnegat Light. Updates to follow. — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) June 17, 2021

According to officials, a glider can hold one to three people.

The local and state police, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, all launched rescue efforts.