NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – Adding to the anger and grief of the loss of their loved one, the family of 57-year-old Kofi Addo is still processing the news that those charged with his murder are barely old enough to be in high school.

“Everybody’s family is affected by this. That’s how I see it. It’s not only my family. Their families are affected by this too,” said Kecia Banks, the surviving girlfriend of Addo. “It’s beyond words. It hurts.”

A 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges. They and a third boy, who is 13, also face robbery charges. Police say the three teens had planned to rob Addo, who was working as a taxi driver last Thursday night. Addo went to answer a cab call in the area of Rose Street in Franklin Township just before 10 p.m. when he was shot in his car, police said. He later died at the hospital.

“I don’t even know what to say about what happened because I really don’t know,” said Banks. “We weren’t there, only God knows, and the children and Kofi.”

Banks, who is an educator of young kids, was shocked to hear the ages of the suspects. She said more needs to be done to keep kids on a better path.

“They have to bring back things to keep them busy like when we were coming up,” said Banks. “We were working at 13, did programs. What happened to the big brothers, big sisters, mentors? Keep them in these recreations, after-school things so they can keep busy.”

As the family continues to navigate their grief, they must also navigate the logistical challenges of how they are going to send Addo back home to his home country of Ghana.

“Kofi is going to Ghana,” said Banks. “He’s going home to his mommy and family.”

Banks continues to lean on the community, and the power of prayer, to get her through this senseless tragedy.

“This is going to be a hard pill to swallow, I’m going to be honest,” said Banks. “It’s hard.”