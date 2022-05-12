PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A girl died and four men were injured after a shooting took place in Paterson on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head in the vicinity of Essex and Madison streets at around 10:20 p.m., according to officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other victims, ages 21, 26, 29 and 32, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation by police is ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.