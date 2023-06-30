ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl, a man, and a dog were attacked by a coyote at South Mountain Reservation in New Jersey Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The coyote attack happened around 3 p.m. in a wooded area near a dog park on Bear Lane in the Maplewood portion of South Mountain Reservation, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was taken to a hospital after the attack in an unknown condition. The man’s condition is also unknown. The dog injured in the attack is being treated by an emergency veterinarian.

The dog park has since been closed, according to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo, who warned that anyone visiting South Mountain Reservation be “extremely cautious” of the coyote.

“With an abundance of caution, we are closing Crest Drive and the South Mountain Dog Park until [Saturday],” DiVincenzo said on Facebook.

South Mountain Reservation is a 2,112-acre nature reserve located within portions of Maplewood, Millburn and West Orange, according to the Essex County Parks website.