TRENTON, N.J. — Officials in Trenton are asking for help from the public in finding those responsible for a shooting in New Jersey’s capital city that killed a 15-year-old girl and wounded three other people over the weekend.

Authorities said the gunfire on Bellevue Avenue near North 25 Housing was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Officials said the 15-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old was wounded along with a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office on Sunday identified the 15-year-old as Shemiah Davis.

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora and Acting Police Director Steve Wilson called the shooting “senseless” and said “We stand with these families in their hour of unspeakable pain.”

