Girl, 13, found dead after fire in New Jersey home

FRANKLIN, N.J. — A 13-year-old girl was found dead following a fire in a northern New Jersey home, authorities said Sunday.

Franklin borough police said fire crews and officers responded to the fire shortly after 10 p.m. Friday and found the 2 1/2-story home engulfed in flames.

Sgt. Robert Vander Ploeg said two residents on the second floor had to escape through a window onto a low roof and sustained minor injuries.

A friend staying with the 13-year-old girl’s family sustained minor burns as they tried to go back into the house to rescue the girl, according to Ploeg.