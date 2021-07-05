Girl, 10, killed in apparent Fourth of July drive-by shooting in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. — A 10-year-old girl was shot and killed on the Fourth of July in New Jersey.

Vineland police were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to Inspira Medical Center-Vineland, where the girl succumbed to her injuries, Cumberland County prosecutors said. The child was hit in what appeared to have been a drive-by shooting at a Vineland home.

Her name wasn’t released.

Prosecutors said investigators were working to determine the intended target of the gunfire.

People who live in the area are being asked to share home surveillance images captured between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.