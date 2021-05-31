Three German Shepherds among a group of at least eight dogs that have been found abandoned across Northern New Jersey in May 2021, according to a local shelter. (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Instagram)

NEW JERSEY — Officials in New Jersey want to know who has been abandoning German Shepherds across Northern New Jersey.

At least eight dogs of the breed were found dumped around the area over the past week, the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

The German Shepherds found were all “terrified” and believed to be related, the shelter wrote along with photos of some of the adorable dogs.

One of the dogs, Shelby, was tracked for days in Closter before Buddah Dog Rescue and Recovery could trap and rescue her, the shelter said.

Another dog was found abandoned in Wayne, two other German Shepherds were rescued while running on the Palisades Parkway in Alpine and four additional dogs were discovered in Woodland Park.

The animal shelter said at least three other dogs had been spotted and are possibly connected to the other shepherds dumped.

None of the dogs have had collars, tags or microchips and the organization believes they could be victims of backyard breeding.

The shelter is looking for experienced shepherd adopters, due to an influx of German Shepherds in recent weeks and months.

If you have any information on the abandoned animals, you can call the Bergen County SPCA hotline at (201) 573-8900.