Gas prices still rising in NJ, around nation

New Jersey

FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. As $4 a gallon gasoline becomes commonplace, drivers have made tough choices: scaling back vacations, driving less or ditching the car altogether. And a new Associated Press-GfK poll shows the impact of sustained high prices is spreading among seniors and higher-income Americans. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices continue to rise in New Jersey and around the nation amid rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.86, up five cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.75, up six cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.40 a gallon a year ago at this time.

