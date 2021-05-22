Gas prices stabilize in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices appear to have stabilized in New Jersey and around the nation in the runup to the Memorial Day weekend.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, unchanged from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.01 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, up a penny from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $1.92 a gallon a year ago at this time.