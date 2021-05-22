Gas prices stabilize in NJ, around nation

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Illinois motorists are paying the highest prices for gas of any state in the Midwest, according to AAA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices appear to have stabilized in New Jersey and around the nation in the runup to the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, unchanged from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.01 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, up a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.92 a gallon a year ago at this time.