Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid high crude prices

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, which analysts attribute to continued high crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, up four cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.