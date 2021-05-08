Gas prices rise in New Jersey, around nation despite drop in demand

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices increased for another week in New Jersey and around the nation, and analysts say they could have risen further if a slight decrease in demand hadn’t helped to limit the size of the increase.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.00, up eight cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.99 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.95, up six cents from last week.

