Gas prices remain steady in New Jersey, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation — and haven’t moved much in a month — as total gasoline stocks grew and demand increased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.07, up a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.11 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was also $3.07, unchanged from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.09 a gallon a year ago at this time.

