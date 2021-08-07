Gas prices increase once again in New Jersey, around world

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices increased again in New Jersey and around the nation amid concerns about the effect of rising COVID-19 infection rates on demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20 up a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18 up two cents from last week and exactly $1 more than drivers were paying on average a year ago at this time.

