Gas prices increase in New Jersey, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation as demand went up while total domestic gas stocks decreased.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.09, up two cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.15 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.08, up a penny from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.