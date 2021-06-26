Gas prices increase in New Jersey, around nation

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation as demand went up while total domestic gas stocks decreased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.09, up two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.15 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.08, up a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.