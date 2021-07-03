Gas prices increase heading into July 4 holiday

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices jumped up in New Jersey and around the nation with record travel forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.14, up 5 cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.12, up 4 cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ town launches Holocaust education initiative after Hitler lesson controversy

NJ rebate checks: How to get yours

Paterson officer fired after 'deplorable' encounter

Jersey City mayor talks fireworks event this weekend

Small Business Spotlight: BarCode in Elizabeth, NJ

NJ students can go without masks in schools

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter