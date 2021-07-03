Gas prices increase heading into July 4 holiday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices jumped up in New Jersey and around the nation with record travel forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.14, up 5 cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.12, up 4 cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.