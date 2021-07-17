Gas prices increase during summer season

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, up a penny from a week ago.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16, up two cents from last week.

Analysts say high crude oil prices will likely keep prices at the pump above $3 per gallon through the rest of the summer driving season.