Gas prices increase again in NJ, around country

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation following the holiday weekend — and analysts say more increases may be on the way.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.16, up two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14, also up two cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ cleans up after back-to-back storms

NJ toddler and mother allegedly abducted by boy's father

Elsa slams tri-state: JCP&L talks power outages in NJ amid storm

Tracking Elsa: Storm drenches NY, NJ Friday morning

Elsa drenches Long Island coast Friday morning

Elsa slams the Jersey Shore on Friday morning

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter