Gas prices increase again in NJ, around country

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation following the holiday weekend — and analysts say more increases may be on the way.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.16, up two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14, also up two cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.