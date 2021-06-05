Gas prices hold steady in New Jersey, around nation after holiday

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices are still holding steady in New Jersey and around the nation following the Memorial Day weekend — but drivers are also still paying more than a dollar more per gallon than they were a year ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, unchanged from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.03 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, also unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $1.99 a gallon a year ago.

