Gas prices go up in New Jersey, around nation amid pipeline shutdown

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A pump at a gas station in Silver Spring, Md., is out of service, notifying customers they are out of fuel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Motorists found gas pumps shrouded in plastic bags at tapped-out service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states Thursday while the operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in resolving the computer hack-induced shutdown responsible for the empty tanks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

TRENTON, N.J. — Prices at the pump increased in New Jersey and around the nation for another week, but analysts say drivers in the Garden State escaped the severe disruptions seen in southern states following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, up six cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03, up eight cents from last week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ Gov. Murphy keeping mask mandate in most indoor settings; intends to end public health emergency

How states and businesses are handling the CDC mask guidelines

NJ doctor talks new CDC mask guidance, getting vaccinated

NJ bill would offset NYC congestion pricing by charging out-of-state drivers crossing into NY

NJ easing COVID restrictions to the delight of Friday night bar patrons

NJ relaxes more COVID restrictions

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter