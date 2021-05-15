Gas prices go up in New Jersey, around nation amid pipeline shutdown

A pump at a gas station in Silver Spring, Md., is out of service, notifying customers they are out of fuel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Motorists found gas pumps shrouded in plastic bags at tapped-out service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states Thursday while the operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in resolving the computer hack-induced shutdown responsible for the empty tanks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

TRENTON, N.J. — Prices at the pump increased in New Jersey and around the nation for another week, but analysts say drivers in the Garden State escaped the severe disruptions seen in southern states following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, up six cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03, up eight cents from last week.