Gas prices fall further in NJ, remain steady in nation at large

New Jersey

A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state’s gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state’s gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices fell further in New Jersey but remained steady around the nation at large as an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks helped stem an increase in demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.86, down four cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.07 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.86, unchanged from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.83 a gallon a year ago at this time.

