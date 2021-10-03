Gas prices expected to fall in NJ as new tax rate takes effect

FILE – A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices ticked up across the nation and remained the same in New Jersey but are expected to drop in the Garden State as a new tax rate takes effect, analysts say.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, unchanged from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.19 up a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $2.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.