Gas prices down in NJ, around nation as gas inventories go up

New Jersey

Gas prices at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., (AP file/Nam Y. Huh)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the nation as gas inventories increased even as crude oil inventories decreased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, down two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.11 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.86, down a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.89 a gallon a year ago at this time.

