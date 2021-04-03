Gas prices decline in New Jersey, inch up across the nation at large

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey are getting a little more relief from rising gas prices, but prices at the pump inched up across the nation as a whole.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.92, down two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.87, up a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.97 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again: CDC

Two car service drivers demand lost money from driving for rideshare app

NJ loosens some restrictions

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

NJ works to overcome vaccine shortages

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter