Gas prices decline in New Jersey, inch up across the nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey are getting a little more relief from rising gas prices, but prices at the pump inched up across the nation as a whole.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.92, down two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.87, up a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.97 a gallon a year ago at this time.