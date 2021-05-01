Gas prices creep up again in New Jersey, around nation

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices crept up for another week in New Jersey and around the nation as an increase in total domestic supply was offset by a reduction in demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.92, up two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.00 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.89, up one cent from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.77 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

