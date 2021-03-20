Gas prices are higher, but more supply, less demand slowing rise

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers saw another week of increasing gas prices in New Jersey and around the nation, but analysts say increased gasoline stocks and a decrease in demand are helping to slow the rate of increase.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.95, up five cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.88, also up five cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.

