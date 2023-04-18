NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey teens might have to hang up the old tradition of hanging out at the mall, thanks to a new policy.

Beginning April 28, visitors 17 years of age or younger at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus will have to be supervised by an adult 21 years or older, Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m., according to mall officials.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to implement a parental guidance policy on Friday and Saturday evenings to ensure everyone feels comfortable in our shopping center and can enjoy their experience. We want to emphasize that all guests are welcome,” said the mall’s spokesperson Wesley Rebisz.

The policy also dictates unsupervised minors that are shopping at the mall before 5 p.m. must either leave the mall by 5 p.m. or be accompanied by a supervising adult “immediately,” mall officials said.

Security guards will check for identification in the form of a driver’s license, school or military ID, or passport. Those who refuse to provide an ID will be asked to leave the mall.

The policy is effective throughout the entire mall except for the movie theater, and the policy does not apply to children under the age of 10.