Gang member convicted in NJ teen’s shooting death gets reduced sentence

HACKENSACK, N.J. — One of four gang members convicted in the death of a 14-year-old New Jersey girl gunned down at a takeout restaurant almost five years ago has been re-sentenced to a term half as long as the one originally imposed.

Superior Court Judge Carol Novey Catuogno imposed a 10-year term Friday on now-26-year-old Nyje Johnson after his manslaughter plea, NorthJersey.com reported.

Authorities said Johnson was among four gang members who opened fire on a Paterson takeout restaurant in September 2014, killing 14-year-old Nazerah Bugg and wounding another teen.

An appeals court tossed out an earlier murder and weapons conviction, saying jury selection wasn’t “race neutral.”