JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Family, friends, and other loved ones will gather Wednesday for the funeral of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother whose life was cut short in a homicide.

Luz Hernandez, 33, was a devoted teacher who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of her students, as well as her own children, according to her family. As a sign of her involvement in their lives, Wednesday’s funeral procession will pass by the BelovED Community Charter School, where she taught, so that the school community can share in the final goodbye.

Hernandez’s body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny on Feb. 7, one day after she unexpectedly failed to show up for work and police were called in. Her death was deemed a homicide, as investigators found evidence of blunt force trauma to her head, as well as compressions to her neck.

Hernandez’s estranged husband, Cesar Santana, was arrested in Florida on Friday, accused of desecrating/concealing human remains, according to officials. Authorities have also issued an arrest warrant for another man, Leiner Miranda Lopez, on the same charge, but are yet to apprehend him.

Family and the community are now coming together for Hernandez and Santana’s three children, ages 3, 9, and 12. The two oldest children attend the school where their mother taught.

Hernandez was set to earn her graduate degree in education in the coming spring as she continued to dedicate her life to children, her family said. A separate memorial service at the school where she taught will be held at a later time.