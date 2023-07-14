NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A funeral service will be held Friday morning for Newark firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr., one of two New Jersey firefighters who died battling a fire on a cargo ship last week.

The service begins around 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart at 89 Ridge St.

Brook’s wife and daughters have lost their “Bear.” It’s the nickname his loved ones and colleagues called him. The fallen firefighter was a 16-year veteran and was described as a reliable and selfless member of the company, whose life goal was to serve the public.

“I look at Bear, I worked with Wayne for 10 years, and we went to fires together. He was an absolutely great guy. Family man,” said Michael Giunta, a friend of Brooks and president of the Newark Firefighters Union.

Brooks was known for the extraordinary meals that he crafted for his loved ones and fellow firefighters. “He often prepared large meals for his colleagues that were top chef worthy,” according to his obituary.

Brooks and fellow Newark firefighter Augusto “Augie” Acabou died fighting a fire aboard an Italian cargo ship docked in Port Newark.

A GoFundMe page was created to support the families of both firefighters.