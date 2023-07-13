NEW YORK (PIX11) — A funeral service will be held Thursday for Newark firefighter Augusto Acabou, one of two New Jersey firefighters who died battling a fire on a cargo ship last week.

The service is set to start around 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart at 89 Ridge St.

Acabou leaves behind his parents, two brothers, and his fiance, among many others. He served the Newark Fire Department for nine-and-a-half years and worked at Engine Company 16. He was known as a dedicated family man who was selfless and kind.

Carlos Henriques, Acabou’s cousin, said Acabou was a hero to their family.

“[Acabou’s] sense of honor was unparalleled. And he consistently exemplified this through his actions. Everything he did was about helping others, going above and beyond for those in need,” Henriques said.

Viewing hours for fellow firefighter Wayne Brooks, Jr., also killed in the fire, will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will take place Friday at 10 a.m.