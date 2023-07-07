NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Funeral services will be held next week for the two fallen New Jersey firefighters who were killed battling a blaze on a cargo ship carrying more than a thousand vehicles, the New Jersey Department of Public Safety announced.

Firefighters Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, were removed from the fire but lost their lives, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference Thursday. Both men were from Ladder Company No. 4.

“He was our hero who we will miss every day and continue to love forever,” said Carlos Henriquez, a cousin of Acabou.

Each viewing and funeral will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on 89 Ridge St. in Newark.

Arrangements for Acabou are as follows:

July 12 – Viewing – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 13 – Funeral – 10 a.m.

Arrangements for Brooks are as follows:

July 13 – Viewing – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 14 – Funeral – 10 a.m.

Brooks leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Acabou leaves behind his mother, father, two brothers and multiple cousins.

“He could have had any job that he wanted in this region, but he picked being a firefighter because he liked working with people and helping people,” said Roger Terry, Brooks’ uncle. “I know for a fact there’s a special place for him in heaven. Our hearts are broken.”

Public figures from federal, state and county safety agencies, local municipalities, and the City of Newark are invited to attend.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press and PIX11 News reporter Katie Corrado.