EAST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A final farewell to 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, who was shot and killed earlier this month near his school in East Orange.

Hundreds turned out Saturday for the wake and funeral at the New Hope Baptist Church on Norman Street.

Janet Murphy, whose 27-year-old son was murdered in East Orange 16 years ago, tells PIX11 News that she feels for the Duncan family.

She said, “they’re going to need a whole lot of time, a whole lot of support, a whole lot of love and prayers because it’s not easy.”

Duncan was shot and killed on Oct. 3 on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue in East Orange. School had just let out, and surveillance video shows a group of teens running from the shooting.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tells PIX11 News that there have been no arrests. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-TIPS-4EC; you can remain anonymous.