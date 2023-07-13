NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Funeral services were held on Thursday for a fallen New Jersey firefighter who died battling a blaze on a cargo ship docked in Newark.

Outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey, the weight of collective mourning spilled out for all to see. Family, friends and fellow firefighters all honored the ultimate sacrifice made by 45-year-old Augusto “Augie” Acabou, a nine-year veteran of Newark’s fire department.

Acabou and fellow Newark firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr. died while fighting a blaze on board the cargo ship at Port Newark.

Acabou’s high school football coach recalled how his former student-athlete stood by his side during the coach’s battle with cancer.

“He goes to the restaurant and gives me three days of food. He sat at the house with me, talked and talked. Just to make me feel good. That’s the type of guy he was,” said Kevin Bullock, Acabou’s former high school football coach.

“He was kind, compassionate. We must find peace in knowing that this must be God’s plan,” said Eddie Paulo, Acabou’s childhood friend and a fellow firefighter. “There must be a reason why God called our brother Augie home.”

“Today, on this day, we all come together, all over the city, in every ward, on every block, in every neighborhood, in every language, we close our eyes and bow our heads collectively as one city knowing that this man that we lay to rest here today was one of the very best amongst us,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

For coworkers like Maria Pinzon, who spoke to PIX11 News after the funeral, Acabou’s loss represents a heartbreaking void for all who knew him.

“[He was] always with a smile, with those red cheeks. He’s a hero. He sacrificed his life for us,” Pinzon said.

Hundreds of firefighters from departments across the region attended the services out of a sense of duty and respect.

“He exemplified our profession. You fight off that fear factor, right? Because if you don’t have a sense of fear, then you’re just crazy,” said Jersey City Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Raleigh. “So, when you have fear in your act, that’s the definition of bravery. And he exemplified that.”