NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Amid a sea of uniforms and endless, well-deserved accolades about a fallen service member, it is not uncommon to lose sight of who they were at home – away from the job.

But for 49-year-old fallen Newark Firefighter Wayne “Bear” Brooks, Jr., losing sight of his role, and the importance to his family at home, was simply not an option.

Brooks’ brother, Jason, was one of many loved ones who spoke Friday during a packed and moving funeral service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

“I could talk for days about how special Wayne is. It still doesn’t feel real. Nothing I could say explains the void left by Wayne. He’s the connector of so many people, as you can see,” said Jason.

Brooks and fellow Newark firefighter Augusto Acabou both died last week at Port Newark, where they became trapped on board a burning cargo ship containing around 5,000 vehicles.

Acabou’s funeral took place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Thursday.

A day later, close family friend Claudine Ervin stood at the podium and read a heartbreaking letter written by Brooks’ wife, Michele.

“Wayne, you were the love of my life. With tears in my eyes, even in my heartache, I thank him anyway. I thank you for the man you became, the son, big brother, husband, father, firefighter, chef, gamer, protector and provider you were. You were and will always be my real life super hero,” the letter said.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka recalled the bravery Brooks’ fellow fighters displayed on that fateful night.

“Nothing left in them. Ready and willing, standing in line, after they just came out the fire themselves, to put themselves back in danger to go and find him. To put their lives on the line to bring him home,” Baraka said.

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, of New Jersey, spoke outside the church about burying two Newark firefighters on consecutive days.

“It’s just like ripping the heart out of you. You lose two in the line of service at the same time, and it is beyond the pain that one can almost bear. But this is a strong community. It will come together,” said Menendez.

Retired New York City Fire Capt. Richard Patterson said while it’s important to get to the bottom of how to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again, their chosen career, unfortunately, is embedded with an element of extreme danger.

“It is important to remember you can take every step there is, check every box, and we’re still going to lose people, because the environment we operate in, in the the fire service, is out of control until we bring it under control,” Patterson said.

Right before pallbearers loaded the casket onto a waiting antique fire department truck, Michele Brooks, with their two daughters by her side, reached out to her husband – one last time.