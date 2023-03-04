NEWARK (PIX11) — The funeral for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was shot and killed last month, was held at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark.

The councilwoman has been described as a mother, a beloved wife, and a daughter who was loving and committed to her faith. Her family and friends gathered Saturday morning to mourn her death.

Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car near Samuel Circle in Sayreville, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said that they heard up to 13 gunshots and saw at least one man flee into a wooded area between the apartment complex and the Garden State Parkway.

Dwumfour had been very involved in the Champions Royal Assembly church, a West African-American congregation in Newark. The state’s largest city is also where Dwumfour had spent most of her life until about five years ago when she moved to Sayreville.

The FBI confirmed that its agents are assisting local and county investigators to find the killer or killers, as well as a motive.

There has yet to be an arrest in the case.