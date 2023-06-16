NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Today marks another difficult day for the family of Mark Batista as they prepare to say their final goodbye to the heroic firefighter.

The 15-year-veteran is being laid to rest in Fairlawn, N.J., after he rushed into the ocean on the Jersey Shore to save his daughter from the rip current. There were no lifeguards on duty when he risked his life to save his daughter, but his heroic actions don’t come as a surprise.

Captain Pete Culkin of Engine Company 226 in Brooklyn, where Batista served, called Batista a hero.

“He performed the ultimate act of love and bravery. He responded as a firefighter, but even more a a father. He rescued his daughter off the Jersey shore when she was in peril,” Culkin said.

A GoFundMe account was been set up and by late Thursday, more than $73,000 had been raised to help with funeral expenses.

Batista started his career with the department as an emt and committed to a career of rescuing strangers, and did just that with his own family.

Friends said Batista adored his three children. According to the New York Times, he posted a poignant and prophetic message to the daughter he saved on Instagram last year.

“I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life, but i can promise to love you for the rest of mine,” its read.