Scene after a fuel tanker overturned on the ramp from Route 17 onto I-287 South in Mahwah, New Jersey early Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021, according to NJ State Police. (PIX11 via Rockland Video Productions)

MAHWAH, N.J. — The driver of a gasoline tanker was killed in New Jersey after the truck flipped over and caught fire early Saturday morning on Interstate 287, according to the State Police.

Authorities said the crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. on the southbound side of I-287 in Mahwah.

The tanker overturned on the ramp from Route 17 to I-287 South, officials said.

The vehicle carrying gasoline became completely engulfed in flames, according to police.

Authorities said the driver of the tanker was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

It was unclear what caused the tanker to overturn.