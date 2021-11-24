French citizen charged in NJ in scheme to sell weight loss drug

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A French citizen is facing a charge in New Jersey that he made false statements to try and gain the rights to sell a weight loss drug.

Alain Bouaziz was arrested Tuesday night at Newark Liberty International Airport as he prepared to leave the the country.

A complaint released Wednesday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Newark alleges Bouaziz sent forged documents and made false statements to the Food and Drug Administration that claimed his company had the right to sell the drug Sanorex.

An attorney for the 68-year-old Bouaziz says his client maintains his innocence.

The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.