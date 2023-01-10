JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — If you rented or owned your home in New Jersey in October 2019, you are likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up for the money that’s due them. Noting those statistics, as well as some problems with the sign up system, New Jersey residents have just gotten more time to apply for the money.

It’s called the ANCHOR program, a clunky acronym that stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters. What’s not clunky is the amount of money in property tax refunds that have been designated for residents.

To be eligible, homeowners and renters must have occupied their primary residence on Oct. 1, 2019.

A renter making $150,000 a year or less will get $450 sent to them in the spring of this year. Any homeowner who applies who makes $150,000 or less in salary will get a $1,500 rebate. Homeowners making more than $150,000 but less than $250,000 will get a $1,000 rebate payment.

New Jersey renters and homeowners can apply on the ANCHOR portal on the state’s Department of Treasury website. The online application can send some residents to the department’s phone system for further information and assistance. There have been some complaints about accessibility of the phone system.