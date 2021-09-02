Four tornadoes hit NJ, Pa as Ida tore through region

A tornado touched down in New Jersey Sept. 1, 2021, as the remnants of Ida drenched the region. (Ryan Thoden/Twitter)

At least four tornados touched down in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as Tropical Storm Ida tore through the region, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

The tornadoes happened in Mullica Hill, New Jersey; Edgewater Park, New Jersey to Bristol, Pennsylvania; Fort Washington/Upper Dublin Township to Horsham Township in Pennsylvania; and Oxford, Pennsylvania, according to preliminary information provided by the weather service.

The tornado tracked from Fort Washington/Upper Dublin Township to Horsham Townshi had estimated peak winds up to 130 miles per hour, the weather service stated.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning toured the tornado damage in Mullica Hill in the southern New Jersey/ Philadelphia suburbs.

Murphy said there were no fatalities from the tornado that left lumber scattered like toothpicks, tore roofs off and collapsed walls.

At least six people died in New Jersey because of the storm. Flooding appeared to be the cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.