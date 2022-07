NEWARK, NJ – MAY 13: People walk by a police car in downtown on May 13, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Four people were shot in Newark on Sunday night, officials said.

Police responded to the 700 block of Broadway around 7:10 p.m. after reports of the shooting, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. All four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims was critically wounded.

Officials have not released any description of the shooter. It was not immediately clear what led up to Sunday’s violence.