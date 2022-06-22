NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey Transit bus driver who caused the death of a passenger who was dragged when his arm became trapped in the bus door has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Essex County prosecutors say Fayola Howard was sentenced Monday. The 36-year-old Bloomfield resident had pleaded guilty last month to reckless vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with the Dec. 31, 2019, incident in Newark.

Authorities say the passenger, 55-year-old Newark resident Kevin Thomas, had stepped off the bus to return a pocketbook to a woman who had left it on the vehicle. When he attempted to return to the front door of the bus, Howard closed the door on his arm and drove off.