Former NJ resident arrested for international human trafficking ring: officials

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A former Teaneck resident who fled to Colombia has now been arrested for running a prostitution ring throughout New York and New Jersey, Bergen County officials said Wednesday.

The 62-year-old woman, Birmania “Nancy” Rincon, is accused of both money laundering and prostitution offenses dating back to 2015. Rincon was identified as one of the leaders of the multi-state ring after members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad launched “Operation Hope in Darkness.”

The investigation found that several individuals were trafficking women throughout Bergen, Hudson, Middlesex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey, officials said. The ring also trafficked women in Rockland County and Queens County for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts. In total, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office found more than 50 victims of the sex trafficking ring.

Rincon was originally arrested, along with 20 other individuals involved with the crimes, in February 2021. Officials said she fled to Columbia. In January, she was indicted and charged with second-degree racketeering, two counts of second-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity, second-degree promotion of organized street crime and third-degree promoting prostitution, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officials said Rincon attempted to enter the United States on Tuesday, and was caught and arrested at Newark-Liberty International Airport.

Anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking is encouraged to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tipline at 201-226-5532. Services and assistance are available for victims.