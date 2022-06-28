WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) — A former home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who voted in favor of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, has been targeted with harassing packages, said West Caldwell police in a plea to let the current occupants “live in peace.”

Alito has not lived in the home since 2007, the year after he joined the Supreme Court, and the current residents have no connection with the justice, authorities said in a Facebook post on Sunday. But that hasn’t stopped the harassment since erroneous information suggesting that Alito still lived there hit the internet, the post said.

Police have responded to multiple calls reporting “harassing packages” sent to the address, according to authorities, who implored the public to leave the current occupants be.

“The current homeowner has no affiliation with Justice Alito and deserves to live in peace in their home free from harassment, regardless of anyone’s political beliefs,” the post read. Police vowed to investigate each incident and bring appropriate charges.

Alito authored a draft decision suggesting that the Supreme Court was moving toward overturning Roe v. Wade. In a virtually unprecedented breach of protocol, that draft was leaked in early May.

On June 24, the body followed through on the draft, striking down Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years after the decision had been handed down. The reversal cleared the way for individual states to outlaw abortions, and has been met by widespread public protest.